Southampton defender has knee op as MK Dons suffer mini injury crisis

Nico Lawrence has had a minor knee operation | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach confirmed the 20-year-old went under the knife earlier this week

Nico Lawrence could be out for around two months after undergoing a knee operation this week as MK Dons could head to Colchester United this weekend without as many as five players.

With Jonathan Leko a long-term absentee, missing since rupturing knee ligaments in January, Southampton loanee Lawrence joins him on the sidelines for a trip back to the club he spent time at on loan last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Williamson’s side could also be without Laurence Maguire, who has been unable to shake off a back issue he has suffered for the last two weeks, while Matt Dennis and Liam Kelly could also miss the trip to Essex.

Centre back Lawrence, 20, needed a knee operation after the first game of the season against Bradford last week, and though minor, is set to keep him out for six to eight weeks. It will come as a huge frustration for the Saints man, having suffered a shoulder injury last August while at Colchester, one which ruled him out for most of the first-half of the season and prompted his recall to St Mary’s at the turn of the New Year.

“Nico has just has a procedure to clean things up in his knee, so that will be slightly longer term,” the Dons head coach confirmed. “It's a shame for Nico, he hasn't played much football because of a shoulder operation he had.

“He came in and needed to get fit and strong. He played 90 minutes last week and was one of our better player. It's a blow for him, and for us, but he is desperate to get back already. He's asking what he can do to shorten his time out, and that's the mentality we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been unlucky over the last year - they're not just soft tissue things he's had. It's been bigger things, but it's the nature of the job. He's a big frame and carries a lot of muscle, and puts a lot of force through his joints, but it's just unfortunate. I've no doubts he'll come back fitter and stronger.

“He's calm and cultured on the ball, he can play anywhere in teh back three, or in midfield. He's not played centre-half for many years, but it shows how progressive he is.”

Read More Defence has improved despite early game blip against Bradford

Williamson continued: “Liam Kelly's picked up a little niggle so we'll wait and see how he is. Matt Dennis still has a lingering issue. Loz (Laurence Maguire) is still struggling a little with his back, but that won't be a long term thing.

“It's a blow but we've got strength in depth, so as one door closes another door opens.

“The good news is Connor Evans is back with us, he's trained and is looking really good and I hope he can be involved tomorrow.”