The big kick-off is on Saturday | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Oldham Athletic

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:50 BST

MK Dons are set to embark on the new season with a new look and a new feel.

After a summer of recruitment, Paul Warne’s side will look distinctly different from the one which walked off the field at Swindon Town in the final game of last term.

A new formation is set to take hold too, with a 4-3-3 approach from Warne. A defensive ‘injury crisis’ has set in though already, with several centre-backs on the shelf before the curtain raiser.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Goalkeeper

1. #1 Craig MacGillivray

Goalkeeper | Jane Russell

Centre back

2. #15 Luke Offord

Centre back | Jane Russell

Centre back

3. #32 Jack Sanders

Centre back | Jane Russell

Left back

4. #14 Joe Tomlinson

Left back | Jane Russell

