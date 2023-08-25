News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Huge price tag slapped on striker linked with MK Dons move

The striker has reportedly drawn interest from MK Dons in this transfer window

By Toby Lock
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

Hitman Luke Armstrong has been slapped with a £500,000 asking price by Harrogate Town as fellow League Two sides, including MK Dons, reportedly circle for the striker.

Dons are in the market for a big target forward before the transfer window closes this time next week, and Armstrong has apparently featured on their wishlist this summer.

But with big-money Wrexham also in the hunt for a striker following Paul Mullin’s injury while on pre-season tour in USA, the market for Armstrong, who scored 16 goals and provided six assists for the Sulphurites last season, is hotting up.

Dons are currently keeping their eye on a potential move for Exeter striker Sam Nombe, with whom they have a sell-on clause following his transfer to Devon back in 2021.

Earlier this week, boss Graham Alexander said he was frustrated with the lack of movement in the transfer market in the last few weeks.

Related topics:Luke ArmstrongHarrogate TownLeague TwoWrexhamUSASulphurites