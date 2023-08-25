Huge price tag slapped on striker linked with MK Dons move
The striker has reportedly drawn interest from MK Dons in this transfer window
Hitman Luke Armstrong has been slapped with a £500,000 asking price by Harrogate Town as fellow League Two sides, including MK Dons, reportedly circle for the striker.
Dons are in the market for a big target forward before the transfer window closes this time next week, and Armstrong has apparently featured on their wishlist this summer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But with big-money Wrexham also in the hunt for a striker following Paul Mullin’s injury while on pre-season tour in USA, the market for Armstrong, who scored 16 goals and provided six assists for the Sulphurites last season, is hotting up.
Dons are currently keeping their eye on a potential move for Exeter striker Sam Nombe, with whom they have a sell-on clause following his transfer to Devon back in 2021.