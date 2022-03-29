Humble Hogg insists players should be praised for Dons’ corner potency

Chris Hogg and Harry Darling in discussion after a game. Hogg was deemed the mastermind behind Dons’ newfound potency from set-pieces but he insists it’s the players who should take the praise

Chris Hogg was keen to deflect praise aimed in his direction back onto the MK Dons players after he was lauded as the man turning around their fortunes at set-pieces.

A long-standing joke amongst supporters, Dons’ prowess at corners in particular did not make for good reading until recently. Harry Darling’s recent glut of goals - netting eight this season - have come from such set-pieces, most recently the equaliser against Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

Both Darling and Manning put Dons’ new-found potency from such set-pieces at the door of assistant head coach Hogg, but the man himself humbly claimed it should be the players who take the praise for putting his plans into practice.

“I'll deflect that to the players!” he said. “They have taken ownership in all moments in games, and that's just another area where they have developed as a group, taking responsibility and having a voice.

“We have meetings, we sit as a group and walk and talk through these things but ultimately they're the ones who go out and deliver it.

“Hopefully it's an area we can continue to develop into the future.”