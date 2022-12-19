Humbling hospital experience put football into perspective for Tucker

Visiting the children’s ward to hand out presents last week put things into perspective for MK Dons’ Jack Tucker.

The 23-year-old was one of five first-teamers who went to the ward to spread some festive cheer to families who may be spending their Christmas in hospital.

Advertisement

Tucker was joined by David Martin, Ethan Robson, Dan Kemp and Franco Ravizzoli as they met with poorly youngsters, handing out presents and putting some smiles on faces.

Read More MK Dons players hand out presents on children's ward in Milton Keynes hospital

The defender, who scored his first MK Dons goal in the 2-0 win over Portsmouth on Saturday, said seeing the children on the ward helped him realise how lucky he is, and how insignificant issues in football really are compared to what others are facing this Christmas.

He said: “It's tough going into those situations because you're not sure how the families will be, but it's something I enjoyed. I'm wary they didn't get the chance to take any of the boys to the hospital last year.

Advertisement

“It puts what we're going through (on the pitch) into perspective. Football is such a minor thing really, compared to families at Christmas in hospital.

“We're so lucky to be doing what we're doing, so if we can put a smile on children's faces, then we do it. We did as much as we could, gave out some presents and tried to cheer them up as best we could and hopefully they can enjoy their Christmas at home with their families.

Advertisement

“Some of the kids were so young but they had beaming smiles and were so happy to see us turn up, and their parents were really appreciative of it too.