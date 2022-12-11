Hunt for Manning’s replacement at Dons is already underway

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting could not put a time frame on when a replacement for Liam Manning will be in place at MK Dons.

The club sacked Manning on Sunday after the club slid to 23rd in League One on Saturday following the last-minute 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town.

Sweeting, the man responsible for recruiting both players and coaches to the club, said he already has targets in mind to take the reins at the club but could not guarantee a time frame.

“I'm really clear in the profile of the coach we want to come in, which helps,” he said. “We need impact and leadership.

“I've got an idea of where we want to go in terms of the process, but it's extremely difficult to put a time frame on it. But I've got an idea, so we will move as quickly as we can.

“A new head coach will bring their own version of culture, and their own input as well, and work is underway to find someone to do that, but we're certainly aware of where we are.

“The belief and potential is there to get us out of this mess, but it's not just going to happen. It will take hard work and ownership of the position to do better. The potential of this group is a lot higher than we're seeing.

“It's a really important period heading into January. But it will take as long as it takes.”

A shift in mentality

No-one is free of blame for Dons’ current plight, Sweeting admitted too following the departure of Manning and his backroom staff.

With many on social media apportioning blame towards the Sporting Director for his role in recruiting the 14 players this summer, Sweeting said everyone at the club needs to get their act together to get out of the trouble they find themselves in.

He said: “We're second from bottom in the league, and as it stands we're relegated. Everyone, on and off the field has to improve and we have to do that quickly.

“There has to be a shift in mentality because we need to get results in and amongst the development work we do on the pitch. We have to find a way of winning games.

“There is learning in these processes, from recruitment, to the way we set the team up to the way we develop players. I have to send a clear message to everyone - we have to do better to address the situation we're in.

