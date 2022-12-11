A Tale of Two Liams but Manning is not solely to blame for Dons’ problems

The tenure of Liam Manning at Stadium MK has come to an abrupt end this afternoon.

With MK Dons mired in the relegation zone, a massive 20 places from where they finished last season and with just five points from a possible 18, few outside looking in will be surprised by the decision.

Advertisement

The blame though cannot soley fall on his shoulders.

Read More Manning sacked as head coach by MK Dons

"Ultimately, the role is going to be judged externally by the recruitment," said Liam describing his role. But not Liam Manning, rather Liam Sweeting describing his role as Sporting Director.

For those not au fait with Dons' backroom setup, the role of head coach is not like that of an 'ordinary' football manager. The reshuffle of personnel behind the scenes in 2021 to introduce the roles of Sporting Director and Performance Director was to prevent a huge disruption should one of their key assets get swiped from under them.

Advertisement

Sweeting's role is to ensure the club progresses smoothly along 'the MK Way' - be that style of football, and the type of player, and indeed coach, recruited. The ideology is great, but only when things are going well.

It was a setup which paid off when luring Manning from Belgian club Lommel following the departure of Russell Martin to Swansea in August 2021 - just a few months later.

Advertisement

Not just that though, the captures of the likes of Matt O'Riley, Scott Twine and Harry Darling to name but three were catalysts in guiding Dons to third place last season. But their departures are also what have led to Dons' downfall this season.

The ability to pick a diamond in the rough is something recruiters are desperate for - an under-appreciated or utilised player begging out to be put into a system that gets the best out of them. Dons struck it lucky when the aforementioned trio clicked last season, bringing the best out of those around them, leading to one of the best seasons of football seen at Stadium MK.

Advertisement

The problem though came in the summer when, seeking out more potential diamonds in the rough, Sweeting and his recruitment team overlooked the need for proven quality. They put together a side for Manning to coach in the mould of last season, but tied his hands behind his back at the same time.

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the late defeat to Fleetwood Town

Advertisement

While the likes of Jack Tucker, Louie Barry and Dawson Devoy all could be future stars, they have not been afforded that time. They are required to be immediate stars, replacing players in those positions who shone and stood out, led the way for the club. Thrust in at the deep end and given little time to learn how to swim, all three have looked out of their depth at times this season. Those experiences can break players quicker than they can make them.

Of course, Manning must be aportioned some blame in this. Despite the ultimate responsibility of recruitment not falling on his shoulders, he still has a say on who he wants in his squad, and has the final say in how they take to the field. This season's crop of players has not looked at home in the system they have been playing in, and the dogged, unmoving approach to the style of play has not helped.

Advertisement

But that is not a new line either, but instead one regularly rolled out by the man Manning replaced. Russell Martin's side also toiled in the relegation zone for periods of the first half of the 2020/21 season before another reshuffle in January brought about an significant upturn in fortunes. Manning has not been afforded that privilege.

What the situation now boils down to is the replacement, and what has to be done in January. The new coach coming in must be on board with the way they are to conduct the role, meaning an old-school manager of sorts is unlikely to want to take his hands off certain recruitment reins, while the MK Way must also adapt, because it clearly veered a long way off course and into the weeds in the summer.

Advertisement

Read More Manning well-aware of the pressure mounting on his shoulders at MK Dons