Hunter and MK Dons agree to part ways

Ash Hunter

Ash Hunter has had his contract with MK Dons mutually cancelled.

The 28-year-old has been injured since the start of September in his first league start and only his eighth appearance for the club, and has not featured since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signed by Graham Alexander as a free agent, Hunter was nearing a return to full fitness and had been back training with Mike Williamson's side before both parties agreed to end the former Morecambe man's contract.