“I am disappointed we couldn’t get the job over the line”: Jackson on MK Dons sacking

Mark Jackson thanked MK Dons for the opportunity to lead them after he was sacked as head coach after less than five months in charge.

The former Leeds United coach could not keep Dons in League One, suffering relegation to League Two on the final day of the season.

Last week, chairman Pete Winkelman paid tribute to Jackson but admitted failing to beat the drop was the ultimate factor in sacking the head coach and his back-room staff.

In a statement released by the League Manager’s Association, Jackson said: “Thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity to manage MK Dons. I built a strong relationship with the Chairman Pete Winkelman, Liam Sweeting and Simon Crampton during my time in charge and have full respect for them and the Board.

“I am disappointed we couldn’t get the job over the line but we gave everything to try and secure the club’s League One status. We had seen enough to know that with continued evolvement of the squad and progress with our style of play, combined with a full pre-season we would have been ready to lead the club back to League One.

“Unfortunately, this will not be possible, but I would like to thank the players for the commitment and hard work they gave to us every day. It was a pleasure to work with you all.”

Jackson continued: “Thank you to my coaching staff Aaron Dagger and Robbie Stockdale who joined me on this journey. Your support and expertise have been exceptional. To all the club staff, I thank you for your dedication, you were willing to embrace new ideas and be open-minded.

“Thank you to the MK Dons fans for the support they gave us during a challenging period for the club, I enjoyed my time with you all. I believe the fans are the bedrock of any football club. Stay strong in your support of the team and I wish the club every success in the future.

