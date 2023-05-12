Jacko would have avoided the sack if Dons had avoided relegation

Mark Jackson’s inexperience ultimately cost him his job as head coach of MK Dons.

The former Leeds United first-team coach made the step up to the top job at Stadium MK in December, but was sacked on Tuesday following the club’s relegation to League Two.

Chairman Pete Winkelman, who ultimately wielded the axe, admitted the size of the task facing Jackson when he took over would have been tough for a manager of vastly more experience, but had the 45-year-old kept Dons in the third tier, he would still be in charge now.

“Mark was so close to achieving the goal,” said Winkelman. “We made better decisions with the team in January which he was very much a part of. He did his best. I think Mark could have been taking us into next season had we scored that goal.

“I see the metrics on the performances, and so much of it is green. But without the cut and thrust, the goals and the results, we'll be now going for a different kind of manager going forwards.

“I don’t think it was fair to give Mark, who is a really great up-and-coming coach, that responsibility. But we were really close. I believed being ‘that close’ would be ok.”

The decision to part ways with a second head coach, and his backroom staff, of the season though came as a result of the shortcomings in the final weeks of the season, with Jackson’s side twice throwing away winning positions late on - wins which would have seen them stay up by the skin of their teeth.

Winkelman continued: “We looked at what things would look like if he stayed, and his presentation was excellent. But when you don't win in eight games, draw five and one victory would have kept you up, I couldn't have the confidence for next year.

