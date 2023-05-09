Missed opportunities despite an impossible task - Jackson’s time at MK Dons explained

This season's woes at MK Dons have taken another victim - Mark Jackson.

The 45-year-old picked up 25 points in 27 games in charge at Stadium MK, but it was not enough to keep their heads above water as they suffered relegation to League Two.

His task, when taking it on two days before Christmas, was one which appeared to border on the impossible.

Despite winning his first game in charge against Forest Green Rovers, Jackson had tough runs of games throughout his tenure, often grouped meaning his side struggled to pick up much momentum.

Add to that a defensive injury crisis, suspensions and a squad generally short on morale, belief and, ultimately, quality, the mountain Jackson had to scale grew week-by-week.

In spite of it all, Jackson still managed to drag his side to a final-day shoot-out for survival - something which few had predicted was possible.

But there were a lot of issues along the way. Heavy hammerings away at Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday came back-to-back, and a dismal 1-0 defeat to Port Vale felt like a watershed moment after one of the worst performances not just in years, but in the club's history.

Jackson though, like predecessor Liam Manning, was a victim of the assets made available to him. While the January transfer window gave Dons a bit of a boost - the likes of Jonathan Leko, Paris Maghoma and Sullay Kaikai coming in gave the side some desperately needed attacking bite - the former Leeds coach lacked quality in depth and was made to carry the can for a squad built for someone else by someone else.

But where his inexperience shone through was in seeing out games effectively: Alfie May's 97th minute equaliser for Cheltenham, the unfathomable 4-1 lead blown against Barnsley, even the dramatic 0-0 draw with Burton Albion on the final day of the season, which saw Dons fail to score despite 31 shots on goal. The extra points picked up in any of those games would have ensured Dons' safety.