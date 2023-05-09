Stewart philosophical after loan with MK Dons comes to an end

Defender Anthony Stewart bid farewell to MK Dons after his loan deal from Scottish side Aberdeen came to an end.

The 30-year-old was limited to just five appearances following his deadline day move from the Dons north of the border in January. Coming in with a suspension over his head, injury ruled him out for a lengthy spell before he eventually made his MK debut against former club Wycombe Wanderers.

The return of Warren O’Hora to full fitness though meant Stewart’s run in the side came to an end, but he remained a key voice in the dressing room, and was one of the first players not included in the squad for Sunday’s finale to request a spot behind the dugout to cheer on his team-mates at the Pirelli Stadium in the crucial decider against Burton.

Taking to social media on Tuesday after Sunday’s relegation, Stewart wrote: “Real tough one to take but no point dwelling on the past, accept and dig deeper within to put things right for the future.

“I want to thank all my team-mates and staff who welcomed me for my six-month loan at MK Dons.

