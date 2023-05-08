“There have been failings in every department”: Lewington on MK Dons’ relegation

Captain Dean Lewington said every department at MK Dons has made mistakes which have resulted in the club relegated to League Two.

Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Burton Albion was the final straw, but dropped points throughout the season were far more telling and ultimately resulted in the club’s third relegation to the fourth tier in their history.

But with fans discontent with so many areas of the club - ranging from the running of the supporter’s bar at Stadium MK, this season’s kits and club shop to the recruitment of the first team - no-one is blameless for one of the worst seasons yet.

Lewington pulled no punches in his review of the season when he spoke to The Citizen, highlighting several areas where the club came up short this season.

He said: “Everything happens for a reason, decisions have been made that haven't been good enough. There have been failings in every department. The playing staff need to look at ourselves, I'm sure there have been failings individually and as a team but that goes right the way up the club.

“There has been a general apathy around the place after selling players and not really getting it right in replacing them. It happened one too many times and people washed their hands with it. That’s how it’s felt.

“I think there have been multiple failings. It has been hugely disappointing after last season and where we were. And not just in terms of the football.

“The club was the best it has been last season in terms of the fanbase, the connection with the supporters. It was the best I'd ever seen it in Milton Keynes.

