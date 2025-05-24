"I can't imagine anything but success": EFL expert on MK Dons and Warne next season

The club is about to set off on a different path when it comes to playing style, said the former striker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next season should see MK Dons back fighting for promotion, according to EFL pundit Don Goodman.

The appointment of Paul Warne last month saw Dons’ fortunes change enough to secure their League Two safety with a couple of games to spare, and keep four consecutive clean sheets as they finished a hugely disappointing 19th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dropping down to the fourth tier for the first time in his managerial career, Warne is something of a coup for Dons as they look to get out of the division as the third time of asking next term, but it will require a lot of change, most notably, according to Goodman, when it comes to the style of play.

Speaking to FruityKing, ex-Sunderland, Wolves and West Brom striker Goodman said the club is about to set off on a vastly different path compared to the ones taken by his predecessors, and thinks Warne is the right man for the club to get Dons back into League One.

“Appointing Paul Warne tells you that MK Dons are going a completely different direction when it comes to style of play,” he said.

"We know that Paul Warne will be very different when compared to the way previous managers Mike Williamson and Scott Lindsay went about things. He won't be obsessed with possession and will make his team solid and organised which leads to winning games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you look at the four games he oversaw at the end of the season one thing jumps out. They kept four clean sheets and that will be the foundation going into next season.

"I can't imagine anything but success following that appointment. When MK Dons are in League Two, they have to be pushing for promotion."