"I don't hold a grudge": Bate on Leeds United exit to join MK Dons

Lewis Bate

The appointment of Daniel Farke at Leeds United heavily hampered Lewis Bate's chances of getting any first-team action at Elland Road, according to the MK Dons loanee.

After a good season out on loan at Oxford United last season, where he played under former Dons bosses Karl Robinson and Liam Manning, Bate returned to Yorkshire after Leeds' relegation from the Premier League. Eager to step-up for the Whites, the 21-year-old struggled for chances under the former Norwich City boss, eventually making the loan move to Stadium MK last month.

Bate, understood to be in the final year of his contract at Leeds, said he holds no grudges against Farke, who has guided United to third in Championship.

"It was tough," said Bate. "The club went down, they brought in a new manager and you always wonder whether they will like you or not, and it turns out he didn't. But that's the game, you move on and try and play more games.

"Everyone's journey and career is different. I don't hold a grudge, the opportunities dried up a bit but if the manager doesn't like you, that's football."

Dons have tracked Bate's career for a while, and were finally able to land the midfielder on loan last month. Bate, who also worked under Mark Jackson in the Leeds academy, said he chatted with former team-mate Max Dean who sang the praises of the club, helping convince him to make the switch for the remainder of the season.