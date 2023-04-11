“I had to find different ways to help”: Stewart on his time out injured

Anthony Stewart’s time out injured, he believes, helped him slot into the side easier as he looked in from the outside

Looking in from the outside helped Anthony Stewart gain a better understanding of MK Dons and how he would fit into the team while he was sat out injured.

The 30-year-old had not kicked a ball for his new club following his January loan move from Aberdeen before getting injured, a grade two hamstring injury which ruled him out for two months.

Watching on from the side lines, Stewart saw Dons almost spiral out of control during February before eventually making his debut two weeks ago against Wycombe Wanderers.

Helping Dons to three consecutive draws against play-off hunting sides, the defender said while the time he spent out of the team left him frustrated, he had to find other ways in which to help his new team-mates out of their slump and to find some form to help them escape the clutches of the League One relegation zone.

“I had to reflect,” said Stewart. “I’m used to playing often so picking up the injury as early on as I did was frustrating, not playing or really understanding the way the team wants to play.

“It was a frustrating one. I like to cover things up, but I’m human so it did knock me back a bit.

“But at the same time, I’m mentally strong enough to know I could bounce back to my best.

“So I sat back and thought about how I could help the team in a different way. I was able to help players more because I was able to sit down and talk to people, I was learning from an outsider’s point of view.

“And I think it helped me coming back in, because I know the lads well, I know how the team wants to play and the role I need to play.

“I want to use my experience on and off the pitch to help the team. You don’t necessarily have to be playing to help.

“I’ve been injured for eight weeks, and I was trying to help the best way I can. I’ve experienced relegation in this league, and promotion so I want to help as best I can.

“Looking from the outside, I could tell the squad was too good to be where we are. I knew it would take a lot of confidence for us to rise above.

“It’s a big mindset, because when you’re at the bottom, a lot of things don’t go for you.

