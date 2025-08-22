"I have to look after myself": Jones on being MK Dons' only fit full-back

The defender is the only fit full-back at Stadium MK at the moment

The shortage of full-back cover has made Gethin Jones something of a protected species at MK Dons.

The Australian international is the only fit out-and-out full-back at the club with Joe Tomlinson’s injury set to keep him out for a lengthy spell, according to head coach Paul Warne.

Jones, who signed in the summer after leaving Bolton Wanderers, was withdrawn from the action with 15 minutes to go against Cheltenham in a bid to keep him fresh, and the right-back admitted he is doing everything he can to ensure he is in the best condition he can be.

“I’m not doing any less training but off the field I try and recover in the best way possible,” he said. “It’s devastating for Joe, hopefully the results aren’t too bad and he will be back with us soon.

“The gaffer has been really good. Last Saturday (against Cheltenham) he took me off after about 75 minutes to take care of me.

“It’s up to me to look after myself off the pitch and at home, watching what I eat and how I recover. I just have to look after myself.”

Aaron Nemane stepped in for Tomlinson after his injury at Crawley. Not a recognised full-back by trade, the Frenchman was Dons’ stand-out at the Broadfield Stadium and impressed Jones on the opposite flank.

He continued: “He did unbelievably on Tuesday, and in all of the games he’s come on in. He scored on Saturday, and for him to come in at left-back when their winger was their biggest threat, Aaron dealt with him comfortably.”

Warne has openly confirmed he is in the market for more full-backs before the transfer window closes in a couple of weeks, and Jones says he welcomes the competition.

“There’s competition all over the pitch,” he said “If a player comes in at full-back, where we do need more cover, it will only push me on to be even better.

“Having good competition, you do better in training and in games because you know if you’re not performing, you’ll lose your place. It’s healthy to have that.”