Crowley is creeping towards full fitness but must fight for his place

The midfield playmaker has been out since April

Dan Crowley is edging closer to making a return for MK Dons for the first time since early April.

The 28-year-old is yet to kick a ball for boss Paul Warne, with his last appearance coming in the 3-0 defeat to Barrow under Ben Gladwin’s watch last term.

Last seen on the Stadium MK pitch on crutches, Crowley missed the vast majority of pre-season but has been twice an unused substitute in the League Cup against Bristol City and on Tuesday night against Crawley Town.

On the road to his comeback, Crowley has featured in a development squad game and is getting closer to being in a position to properly challenge for a spot in Warne’s first team, but as yet remains a little way off being able to make an impact, according to the head coach.

“He’s closer,” Warne said. “He played in an U21s game last week. He’s trained well, he’s getting closer to be able to get on the pitch, and that’s the same for all of them. When he is needed and called upon, he needs to be in the right physical state to play.

“As it is, it’s a competitive squad and at the moment you don’t want to drop out of it because it’s then hard to get back in.”

Meanwhile striker Aaron Collins, recovering from the broken arm he suffered on the opening day of the season, is still a few weeks away from making his return, despite getting the ball back at his feet at Woughton on the Green.

Warne added: “He’s on the grass running now. He says he’s got 80 per cent strength back in his arms now. He feels good but he knows if he had to push off or landed on his arm, he’d be back to square one.

“He’s kicking a ball and running around now, having done a lot of cycling recently, so he’s happier now but I think he’s three weeks away.”