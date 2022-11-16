Even though he is MK Dons’ leading scorer this season, Will Grigg feels he should have more goals to his name.

Having scored 36 goals across his three spells at the club since 2014, Grigg is sixth in Dons’ all-time leading scorer’s list, netting six times in 17 appearances this term.

But while he feels he should have opened the scoring in just the second minute against Derby last Saturday, Grigg’s all-round contribution to the game, and to Dons’ recent performances while leading the line, have been consistent and a reason for the 31-year-old to be happy with his return since signing in the summer.

Read More Barry remains a doubt for Dons’ trip to Barnsley after head injury

“I've been feeling good, I'm pleased with my return this season,” he said. “I was disappointed on Saturday, I should have put us a few goals up at half-time and finished the game, so I was hugely disappointed but I'm feeling confident.

“My performances have been getting there, I'm providing a lot for the team but I should have more goals, I know that.”

Dropping deeper than Dons have have been used to seeing him in his previous two spells at the club, Grigg has been far more involved in the build-up of play in the current system.

Working alongside Louie Barry and Nathan Holland, Grigg said he was getting a lot out of his new role, and feels he will only get better at it.

Advertisement

He continued: “I've played a while in different roles, but I'm really enjoying this role. The gaffer and the staff have been excellent with me.

Read More Manning calls for Dons to be ruthless in front of goal to give themselves breathing space