"I'd rather be where we are": Gilbey after late derby heartbreak

Alex Gilbey

MK Dons skipper Alex Gilbey said despite the late heartbreak against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, their eyes are still on automatic promotion from League Two.

Ronan Curtis' 94th minute winner secured a 1-0 win for the hosts at Plough Lane, sparking ugly scenes at full-time as AFC Wimbledon players sought to goad the travelling supporters by celebrating in front of them.

After a scuffle was cleared, the hosts had something of a lap of honour as they moved into tenth spot, within eight points of MK Dons, who are still within five points of the top three.

Speaking afterwards, Gilbey criticised AFC Wimbledon's approach to the game, but said their eyes are still on a swift return to League One.

He said: "When you come to places like this, they know they have to stop you physically, ruin a game of football to get a result. They've got that today, but I'd rather be where we are.

"It played into their hands. After what happened last time (with MK Dons winning 3-1 at Stadium MK in January), they had to turn it into an ugly game, and it happened. With the amount of quality and ability we've got, we can't get sucked into that.

"I know how much the fans are hurting because I'm hurting too, and the dressing room hurts just as much. It's the lowest I've seen it. I have to get around as many people as I can as well as the manager and the staff, to try and lift as many as we can. It's the one we wanted to win for the fans."

He continued: "Ultimately, we're really disappointed. I'm really sorry to the fans. It's a gutting day. When you're in the position we're in, like at Barrow too, you have to shut up shop and just take a 0-0.