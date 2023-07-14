“I’d take Williams in the trenches with me”: Bolton reporter on Dons’ latest signing

MJ Williams arrives at MK Dons highly recommended by those who know Bolton Wanderers best. Pic: MK Dons

MJ Williams was something of an unsung hero for Bolton Wanderers when they secured promotion to League One in 2021.

When the Trotters were toiling at the wrong end of the fourth tier, they made five January signings, one of which was Williams from Blackpool, and it transformed their season as they tore to promotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marc Iles, Chief Football Writer for Bolton News, watched Williams throughout his two-and-a-half year spell at the University of Bolton Stadium, and believes Dons have signed a key man.

Bolton Wanderers midfielder MJ Williams has been linked with a move to MK Dons this week. Pic: Getty Images

He said: “When the club were in a right mess in the bottom half of League Two, they made five signings in January, one of which was MJ and he was an unsung hero. He's always been a bit of an unsung hero for Bolton actually, but he was a real stabilising force and a good guy to boot.

“You need a certain type of player, and a certain type of squad to get out of League Two. It does alter in League One, as we've experienced with Bolton. MJ is perfect for a team that is looking to get out of League Two.

“He got a serious knee injury (during his early career), it required a really complex operation, a revolutionary operation. So for him to be back playing, you get the feeling he’s really appreciative his career is back on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He likes to get involved, he’s a ball-winner, and when he gets the ball he can use it and get you up the pitch. You’ve got a player who is ready to face that 40+ game schedule.

“If I had to take anyone into the trenches with me at, say, Barrow on a Tuesday night, it would be MJ. He’s a fighter.”

Read More Midfielder Williams completes move to Dons from Bolton Wanderers

Even though Williams is stepping down a division to join Dons, Iles was quick to point out it was not because he was out of his depth for Wanderers in League One.

“He played quite a bit for Bolton in League One,” he continued. “He's certainly not an inferior player who couldn't handle it at League One level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He hasn't got the goal threat Bolton need from midfield at the moment, because they did struggle in there last season.

“He had a clean-up operation (on his knee) in January, and he returned playing at centre half but looking at the midfield, you couldn't see where he could get back in there.