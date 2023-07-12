Midfielder Williams completes move to Dons from Bolton Wanderers

Bolton midfielder MJ Williams has made the switch to MK Dons, becoming the fifth signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old spent the last two-and-a-half years at the University of Bolton Stadium, making 100 appearances, including a substitute appearance in the papa John’s Trophy final last season, which saw the Trotters beat Plymouth Argyle. He was also a part of the Bolton side which secured promotion from League Two in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumours of the move first came to light on Monday night, and when questioned, both Dons head coach Graham Alexander and Botlon boss Ian Evatt discussed the potential deal ahead of it’s completion.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Williams said in his first interview on Wednesday.

“I spoke to the manager and it was a brilliant conversation. He wants promotion this season and that’s what I’ve come here for – hopefully I can add my experience and qualities to help us achieve that.

“This is a great club, who have had some great teams over the years. I think we have a good group of players here now, with some experience that the manager has added this summer. I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

Read More Released Motherwell midfielder trialling with MK Dons

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beginning his career at Liverpool, Williams had loan spells at Notts County and Swindon Town before his spell at Rochdale earned him a permanent move to Spotland in 2018.

After two seasons at The Dale, he joined Blackpool in the summer of 2020, but moved to The University of Bolton Stadium on transfer deadline day in February 2021.

Able to play at centre back too, Williams is predominantly a defensively-minded midfielder player – a position Dons are short stacked in following the departures of Josh McEachran and Paris Maghoma.

“When I looked at the squad, we were missing a defensive-minded midfielder,” said Dons head coach Graham Alexander. “Having seen MJ play for Bolton in a similar role, I’m confident he’ll give us that solid base at the back, as well as someone who can handle the ball well and contribute going forwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Another thing we have been looking for in our recruitment this summer, where possible, is promotion winners – players who know what it takes to go the distance. MJ is somebody who has done that, from this division, just a couple of years ago.