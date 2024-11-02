"I'll be watching": The 'Heel of God' wishes luck to MK Dons

The cult hero sent a message ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup game

One of MK Dons’ most celebrated heroes will be tuned in to cheer on his old team against rivals AFC Wimbledon in the fixture which shot him to stardom.

Full-back Jon Otsemobor made 53 appearances in 18 months at Stadium MK between July 2012 and January 2014, having joined following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

He sealed his name in Dons folklore though when, deep into stoppage time in the first meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup in 2012, he flicked his heel at Zeli Ismael’s wayward effort to loop it up and over keeper Neil Sullivan to win it for Karl Robinson’s side, sending them into the third round.

After securing the win over their rivals for the first time, fans quickly dubbed him the ‘Heel of God’ and in 2014, it was awarded ‘Goal of the Decade’ at the Player of the Year Awards.

Otsemobor, now involved in property management and development, sent a message of support to his former club ahead of tomorrow’s game, and hoped for a repeat result for the supporters to celebrate.

He said: “I wish you all the best against the obvious rivals AFC Wimbledon. I was fortunate enough to play in that first fixture in the FA Cup as well, and as some of you might remember I scored that famous 'Heel of God' goal in stoppage time. It was a great occasion, fond memories and a great result.

“Hopefully, we can rekindle it at the weekend. I'll be watching!”