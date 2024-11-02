A look ahead to MK Dons' FA Cup first round clash with rivals AFC Wimbledon

Previewing MK Dons’ FA Cup first round clash against rivals AFC Wimbledon

For the 17th time, MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon will cross paths on Sunday, but only for the second time in the FA Cup.

The infamous first meeting between the sides came in 2012 in the world’s most famous Cup competition, and saw the side from MK1 claim victory thanks to Jon Otsemobor’s notorious ‘Heel of God’ in stoppage time to claim the 2-1 win. Since then, Dons have gone on to win eight more games against their rivals, drawing three and losing four.

But they have tasted defeat in each of their last two meetings, both coming at Plough Lane in League Two - most recently, the embarrassing 3-0 reverse in September. AFC Wimbledon though have only won once at Stadium MK, and that was more than a decade ago when they claimed a 3-2 win in the EFL Trophy in October 2014.

Scott Lindsey’s side though head into Sunday’s game off the back of three wins, a streak which has seen them climb above Johnnie Jackson’s men in the table.

AFC Wimbledon arrive at Stadium MK having lost three of their last four. And since beating Dons, they have won only three of nine games, losing five.

Referee Matt Corlett will take charge of the game, his ninth run out of the season. So far, he has booked 48, sent off one and awarded one penalty. His only time officiating an MK Dons game came last October when Mike Williamson’s side were 4-1 winners over Bradford City. In three games in charge of AFC Wimbledon, they have won one, drawn one and lost one on the referee’s watch.

Richard Wild and Ravel Cheosiaua will run the lines with Fourth Official Morgan Conn.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 11/8 to win the game, with AFC Wimbledon 7/4 and the draw at 90 minutes at 5/2.