"I'm over the moon to be here": Leigh on completing Bradford move

Tommy Leigh | Jane Russell

It is onto pastures new for one of MK Dons’ summer signings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Leigh is eager to get going at new club Bradford City after signing from MK Dons on Friday.

The 24-year-old scored once in 17 appearances for Dons after signing on a free transfer in the summer. Unspotted for more than a month at Stadium MK though, Leigh drew attention from the Bantams, who sit eighth in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing for an undisclosed fee, Leigh has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Valley Parade.

“I am over the moon to be here,” Leigh told Bradford’s website. “I am looking forward to it and cannot wait to get going. I am excited to get to know everyone, the players, the staff and then be ready for next Saturday.”

Bantams boss Graham Alexander, formerly of MK Dons, was delighted with his fourth signing of the window: “Bringing Tommy in is another exciting addition to our attacking options. He is versatile and has already shown his goal-scoring abilities so far in his career.

“Tommy is up for the challenge ahead and we want to help him take his game to the next level.”