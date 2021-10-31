Peter Kioso

Liam Manning has called for more from Peter Kioso in MK Dons’ attacking third, and he responded perfectly away at Crewe on Saturday.

Whether his strike goes down as an own-goal or gets credited to him - which would be his fourth goal of the season - Kioso’s impact also saw him provide assists for Dons’ other three goals in the 4-1 win against the struggling Railwaymen.

Dons’ wing-backs have been growing in stature this season, with Daniel Harvie notably finding his best form since signing in the summer of 2020 on the opposite flank.

Head coach Manning has demanded more from his wide men, and was impressed with Kioso’s contribution at Crewe.

“He’s doing a lot of work individually in his impact in the attacking third,” he said afterwards. “The wing-backs are so important how we play. We saw it with Danny at Wigan, the quality he had there, and Peter’s impact today shows how important it is to how we play.”

Signing for the club on transfer deadline day on loan from Luton Town, Kioso said his main aim for the season was to improve his game, and he believes he is doing that at Stadium MK.