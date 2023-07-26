Injury update on Grant, Dennis, Eisa and Lewington as they miss Coventry friendly

There are no major injury concerns for MK Dons despite missing four players from their squad on Tuesday night in the pre-season defeat to Coventry City.

Conor Grant and Matt Dennis missed out on the pre-season training camp in Germany as a result of injury, and they were joined in the treatment room by last season’s top scorer Mo Eisa and skipper Dean Lewington last night for the visit of the Championship side.

With the season kicking off in ten days away at Wrexham, head coach Graham Alexander said none of the injuries are considered serious ones, with two of the four expected to return to training later this week before their final pre-season game against Northampton Town this Saturday.

“Nothing long-term,” he said when asked how long the four may be out for. “A couple of them will be out for two or three weeks, and we're hoping for a couple back this week before Northampton.

“We hope they can return to training, they might not be fit enough to start but we hope to bring two of them back in.