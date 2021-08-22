Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook said his side had enough chances to beat MK Dons, but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Portman Road. Macaulay Bonne bagged a brace for the home side but goals from Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley ensured Dons got a share of the spoils

Ipswich Town had enough chances to secure their first win of the season on Saturday against MK Dons, according to manager Paul Cook.

Despite leading twice through Macaulay Bonne, the Tractor Boys were pinned back by goals from Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley as their search for their first win of the season continued.

“It was never going to be a 0-0,” said Cook. “I think when you’ve got two teams that are intent on taking the game to each other and scoring goals then you get the spectacle that everyone watched today which, in my opinion, was a fantastic game of football.

“Obviously, from our point of view, having taken the lead twice, you’ll always be disappointed, especially with the manner of the goals we’re giving away. You don’t need me to go into it. We’re giving soft goals away, we really, really are at the minute. And it’s hurting us. It’s affecting us getting results. And it’s something that we’ve got to rectify quickly.

“We created enough chances to win a game didn’t we? Whether you like it or not, I’m sure MK Dons will be pleasing on the eye at times this season - 100 per cent. They can test you, they move the ball really well, they’re a very well-drilled team.