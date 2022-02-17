Irish eyes could be smiling at MK Dons with trio in their side

Troy Parrott and Warren O’Hora are garnering a lot of favour from their compatriots back home in Ireland

Football fans from overseas are starting to sit up and pay attention to MK Dons, not least in Ireland where supporters have something of a vested interest in Liam Manning’s squad of late.

Troy Parrott is already capped at full international level, while Warren O’Hora and Conor Coventry both have U21s caps to their name, and Coventry in particular is fancied to link up with Stephen Kenny’s side sooner rather than later.

Republic of Ireland fans have always been keen to see their fellow countrymen succeed in the English game, not least for the benefit of the national team, and with Dons’ Irish contingent, more are starting to look for Dons’ results on a weekly basis.

“The majority of football fans in Ireland would support an English club, along with League of Ireland clubs for many, although the interest in how our international players have been faring at club level has been steadily increasing,” said Gary Connaughton, journalist for Balls.ie.

“There is an acceptance now that Irish players don’t necessarily have to be playing in the Premier League to contribute at international level, especially when it comes to younger players. With Stephen Kenny building an exciting young team, any side down the leagues with a strong Irish presence does garner a bit of attention in this part of the world.”

Troy Parrott

Parrott has found his form again recently in a Dons shirt, though he is still yet to score since September after his excellent start for the club. On loan from Tottenham and a already regular in Ireland squads, he is likely to feature for several years according to Connaughton.

West Ham loanee Coventry meanwhile was a fixture in the U21s side run by Kenny before he took over the first team, and his performances at MK Dons could see him break into the main squad this year.

Connaughton said: “While things didn’t work out for him at Peterborough, his start at MK Dons looks promising. If he can get a good run of games in the months ahead, it would be somewhat of a surprise if he didn’t make his Ireland debut over the course of 2022.

“The likes of Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth keeper on loan from Man City) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham) have become important players for Ireland despite playing in League One, so there is no reason that Coventry cannot do the same should he perform well for MK Dons.”

Warren O’Hora celebrates his first goal of the season against Lincoln City with Troy Parrott

O’Hora may have been one of Dons’ most astute signings of the last few seasons following his loan spell from Brighton, but his name back in Ireland is yet to become a household one.

Despite leaving Bohemians as a promising 17-year-old for the south coast of England, O’Hora suffers from playing in a position Ireland are not short of options in.

“O’Hora probably hasn’t garnered as much attention as some other players in his age group,” Connaughton admitted. “That is largely down to the fact that he hasn’t featured all that often for Ireland at youth level, while he also went around three years without senior football prior to his loan move to Milton Keynes. He has been very impressive this season.

“In terms of a potential international call up, he is perhaps a bit unfortunate that he plays at centre back, Ireland’s strongest position. Shane Duffy and John Egan are mainstays in the side, while youngsters such as Dara O’Shea, Andrew Omobamidele, and Nathan Collins have all become fixtures in the squad over the last 18 months or so.”

Read More Dons target Devoy explains decision to remain at Bohemians

January transfer target Dawson Devoy may not have penned a deal with Dons last month, but it is likely he will remain in their crosshairs this summer should he continue his upward momentum with Dublin-based Bohemians.

On his potential, Connaughton said: “Dawson Devoy was one of the stories of the most recent League of Ireland season. He is a brilliant playmaker in midfield and has the ability to really light up a game. This assist against Drogheda perfectly sums up what he is about.

“His decision to stays with Bohemians in January came as somewhat of a surprise, although it does make some sense. The 20-year old only has one full season of senior football under his belt and probably wants to ensure that he is ready to contribute right away when he does make the move to England.