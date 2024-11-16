"It wasn't very good, was it?": Lindsey's admission after Dons' late win
It may have been a dramatic late win for MK Dons on Saturday, but Scott Lindsey was not vastly impressed with his side’s performance in the 3-2 win over Cheltenham Town.
Going 2-0 down in 13 minutes after goals from Luke Young and George Miller, Alex Gilbey’s goal on 22 minutes was one of precious few positives from a drab first-half which the head coach had to watch from the stands.
Reading his side the riot act at the break, Lindsey, who was banned for picking up a third booking of the season in the week, was not hugely impressed with the second-half either, despite goals from substitute Ellis Harrison and a winner four minutes from time from Laurence Maguire to make it five league wins in a row, moving the side just a point from the automatic promotion spots.
“It wasn't very good was it?” said Lindsey afterwards. “We didn't play great. We showed a real lack of quality, and in the first-half, a lack of urgency. We were so slow in the play, goal kicks and throws seemed to take an age. We gave too many free-kicks away, and they we couldn't defend them properly.
“We were really negative with our play, too. I didn't like it at all and I had to make changes to give us urgency and control. I apologise to the fans for having to watch that.
“I had to work hard to change things, swap things about and play different shapes to get a foothold in the game. In the second-half, we showed a bit more urgency but still didn't have the quality.
“It wasn't a great game but the character of the players was just about the only pleasing thing for me.
“But teams who win titles, win promotion, they win games when not playing well, so we'll take that.”
