“It’s a big, big game for the two clubs”: Jackson on Forest Green basement battle

Every game for MK Dons until the end of the season will be a big one, according to Mark Jackson, but he admitted Saturday’s game agaisnt bottom side Forest Green Rovers will mean a lot to both sides as they look to escape the relegation zone.

While Rovers would need a 19-goal swing to get out of the bottom four tomorrow, both sides will have eyes on a vital three points at the New Lawn to help them start to mount a charge to get out of trouble.

Advertisement

Read More Injury blow for O’Hora as Dons forced into defender market to find cover

Dons were victorious when the sides met at Stadium MK a month ago, with Daniel Harvie’s goal ensuring Jackson a win in his first game in charge of the club. But after consecutive defeats to Peterborough and Plymouth, and the 0-0 draw with Lincoln last Saturday, Dons remain in the drop zone, two points from escape, knowing defeat to Rovers could send them bottom.

With fans calling the game a must-win, Jackson admitted the magnitude of the game for both sides makes it all the more important, but he says the same can be said about all of Dons’ remaining fixtures while they are in and around the bottom four.

“Every game is a big game for us until the end of the season, that's how we have to approach it,” he said. “But it's a big, big game for the two clubs. We have to be sure and right in our minds going into it.

Advertisement

“It's an important game, but it's just another one for us. We can't let it disrupt our mindset, we have to be consistent with our behaviours. But we'll be going out there to put in a positive performance and result.

“I'm sure they'll be preparing in the same manner we are, and it'll be a tough game. We have to be up for the fight, while remaining calm. We'll be ready, and they will be too and I'm sure it'll be a good contest.

Advertisement

“We've noticed they've changed formation a bit, the manager there is tactically astute and can play different systems so we have to be ready for that. Having the awareness of how the opposition can hurt us is really beneficial.”

Tucker wants to put together a run

Advertisement

Twice let Ennis slip from his grip, the second time cost Dons the second goal. Made come crucial interceptions though to deny the scoreline getting out of hand in the second half

With Saturday’s game the first of three in a week for Dons, defender Jack Tucker said a win over Rovers could kick-start their season ahead of back-to-back home games against Shrewsbury and Exeter.

Advertisement

He said: “It is a big game, but ultimately there are a lot of games still left to play. It’s made out to be bigger than what it probably should be due to the league position of both teams, but our aim is get out of the bottom four no matter the opposition we face.

“You can beat anyone in this league, but knowing you’ve got one over them allows you to believe a bit more that you can do it again.

Advertisement