“It’s a collective nomination”: Jackson on his Manager of the Month nomination

Mark Jackson paid tribute to the players and staff at MK Dons after he was shortlisted for League One’s Manager of the Month for March.

The Dons boss oversaw his side pick up nine points from a possible 12 last month, moving themselves out and away from the drop zone. With their 2-2 draw against Wycombe on Saturday (April 1), Dons are now five clear of the bottom four.

“It's nice to hear it of course, but it's recognition for the team and what they've done over that period,” said Jackson of his nomination. “That's the team on the pitch, the staff around it, it's a collective nomination. It's pleasing, it says we're in good form, but we have to keep it going.

“It's a better position to be in - we'd much rather be here than chasing the pack. There is pressure, every game it's ramped up and how we deal with it is important.

“But we'd much rather be where we are in control of what we do.”

Jackson will face competition from Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott, Steven Schumacher of Plymouth and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

