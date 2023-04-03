News you can trust since 1981
Jackson keeping coy on his points target for Dons to secure safety

MK Dons’ target to safety has come down dramatically in the last four games

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read

Mark Jackson is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to how many points he thinks will ensure safety for MK Dons this season.

After picking up 10 points from a possible 12, Dons have moved to 19th spot, five points clear of the relegation zone. While they have seven games to go, Oxford United, Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United below them have a game in hand, while Morecambe have played a game more.

Prior to his side’s defeat to Dons a couple of weeks ago, Accrington boss John Coleman predicted 48 points would be the target to retain League One status next season. Dons are currently on 40 points, with Stanley a further five back. The 48-point target would currently sit a team in 14th.

Jackson’s prediction is likely to be in and around the same ball-park figure given by Coleman, but when asked the number, he was coy on revealing.

“I don't know - I've got it in my mind but I won't share it with you!” he said. “Things change. But we're just looking to continue our run.

“We want to win every game, we want to win in different ways, but we just want to continue being hard to beat, hard to break down. I want us to finish more chances in the final third and be more clinical.”

