"It's just where we're at": Lindsey on another MK Dons defeat

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey gave his reaction after the defeat to Barrow

Scott Lindsey admitted his MK Dons side are a long way off the finished article after they suffered yet another defeat on Tuesday night, this time going down 2-1 to Barrow.

Despite taking the lead through Scott Hogan in the first-half, Dons were ahead for just two minutes at Holker Street, with Kian Spence netting a fine volley before Kyle Cameron was allowed to tap in the winner on the hour mark.

Dons now sit 15th in League Two, a far cry from the promotion race, with nine defeats in their last 13 games, and three in a row heading into two more tough away games against Tranmere and Bradford next.

With the chances of going up fading dramatically, Lindsey said it is time to be honest and admit things are proving far harder than he initially thought when he took over.

“We have to understand where we're at, and be honest with it,” he said. “As much as I wanted to come here and win as many games as I could, and I still do, but we're not right yet. We will be.

“I'll get it right because I know how hard I work. The players will get it and we'll be ok, but it's just where we're at.

“We've got new players on the pitch who haven't learned to play with each other yet, we've had a bigger transfer window then we predicted, and it has been a lot of change. It's just where we're at.

“It's not a lack of effort from the players. Some of the fans were asking where the effort was but it was clearly there. It's where we're at. We're not the finished article. We have to stick together, gather the troops, get back down the road and get ready again.

“Once we win a game, I think we'll go on and win a lot.”

On the game, Lindsey continued: “It's just where we're at at the moment. We have all the ball, there were signs of a really good team in the first-half especially. We should have asked more questions by putting the ball in the box, but it wasn't to be and it wasn't enough.

“We allowed them back in the game when we were in a good moment in the game, high up the pitch, and they score unmarked again. It's just where we're at. We're in a transitional period, it's just where we're at.

“When you come to places like this, or anywhere in League Two, don't give them anything to go on. I felt Barrow are a team what would score from a set-piece, so don't give them any.

“But in the second-half, we gave away pointless free-kicks for them to sling big boys forwards. We just aren't managing moments well enough at the moment.”