Jackson calls for physicality when Dons look to add in January

Mark Jackson wants to see a more aggressive and physical element added to MK Dons when the January transfer window opens in a few days time.

Having been in charge for less than a week so far, Jackson has already earmarked aspects he wants to see more of from his side - most notably physicality to assert dominance over opposition.

While he wants that more physical approach though, Jackson said it will not spell an end to Dons’ passing style of play, but will be another facet of their game to help them pick up points.

“I want my teams to be physically demanding on the opposition,” he said. “I want to dominate the ball with our style and the MK Way, but I want to be physical as well. We lack a bit of that in certain areas of the pitch at certain times, but that's hard to impliment at this stage of the season.

“We'll hopefully see a natural progression but I want my teams to be physically dominating all over the pitch. It's definitely something we can improve on.”

And though he has only been in charge a handful of days, and guided the club to their first home win in the league since August, Jackson has already been around the table to discuss who can be brought in during the transfer window.

He continued: “They're ongoing conversations every day. We have to sit around the able and people discuss what the team needs. We've got options in there to go and strengthen, tweak and add to the team and those discussions are ongoing, especially heading into January.”

Not just on the field though, Jackson is also working on bringing new coaches into the fold with two potentially arriving imminently, adding to the signing of Aaron Dagger as Technical Analyst.

Jackson continued: “We’re working behind the scenes to add a member of staff, potentially two, to the team. And like with the January transfer window, these are discussions we’re having all the time to try and get people into place.

“We've got Aaron Dagger already in, who was a colleague of mine in Leeds. He's got abilities as a coach and analyst, and a person who has qualities who can fit into the staff here.