It was an all-too familiar tale for MK Dons on Saturday as they were left to rue chances missed in their 2-0 defeat to Exeter City.

Despite having three decent efforts in the opening half-hour at Stadium MK, as Dons looked to build on their positive, albeit similarly goal-less performace against Shrewsbury in the week, Mark Jackson’s side fell behind when Zak Jules’ challenge on Sam Nombe, formerly of this parish, earned the Grecians a penalty, rattled away by Jevani Brown.

More chances came in the second-half as Dons looked to get on level terms once more, but keeper Jokull Andresson did not have a save to make as the hosts missed the target, only to be stung by another error, this time from Paris Maghoma losing possession in the centre of the park, and Brown again capitlising with his second of the game on 67 minutes to put it to rest.

“We're disappointed with the result,” said Jackson. “I'm happy with some elements of the performance and unhappy with others.

“Football is won and lost in both penalty areas predominantly, and we need to dominate both boxes. This is not on any one player, but us as a team from open play, strikers getting chances, set-plays, goals from midfield, all those areas we have to be more clinical. When we create chances we have to put them away.”

While for an hour Dons looked distinctly the better side, heads dropped after the second goal went in as they slumped to their second defeat at home in four days, slipping back to 20th in League One, outside the relegation zone on goal-difference.

Jackson continued: “With the position we're in, sometimes it wobbles the team when we go behind. But we showed at Forest Green we've got that fighting spirit.

“When we start games well, we have to capitalise on that and we have to have a ruthless streak, and become a ruthless team all over the pitch. That's the mindset I have to get into the players this week.

