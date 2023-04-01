Jackson pleased to share the spoils after fierce Wycombe battle

A point apiece was the fair result according to Mark Jackson following the end-to-end 2-2 draw between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.

David Wheeler’s brace was sandwiched between goals from Daniel Harvie and Jonathan Leko at Adams Park as Dons moved five points clear of the relegation zone, extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having led and fought back from behind, Jackson said he was more than happy with a point.

“I think it was fair,” he said afterwards. “It was a really competitive game, there were periods where both teams dominated so overall it was a fair result.

“If you can't win games, don't get beaten. We want to win every game, that's our approach. But when you're 2-1 down at a top team like Wycombe, to come from behind we'll definitely take a point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We knew Wycombe would put us under pressure from set plays, and both of their games came from them. All in all though we defended well, and showed great character to come back from behind, which is really hard to do here. We're happy with a point.

“We were strong, and even at 2-1 down, we got the ball down and played our game, we connected people and got our passes off, created chances and got shots off. We did it well in the early stages of the game, but we died off a bit and allowed Wycombe back into it.

Read More Leko’s stunner earns Dons a point in fierce Wycombe draw