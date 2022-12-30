Jackson’s appointment came at ‘the worst time’ says O’Hora

New Dons boss Mark Jackson was parachuted into the head coach’s job at the worst possible time according to Warren O’Hora.

Arriving on the eve of the busy festive period, Jackson has had two games in his first week, with another due on Sunday before two weeks on the training pitch with his new side.

Trips to Peterborough and Plymouth were always likely to be a tough task, but with Plymouth sitting top of League One, and Dons in the bottom three, Jackson could not have been given a tougher baptism to round out his first 10 days in charge.

With precious little time to work with his squad on the training pitch over the Christmas spell too, defender O’Hora admitted Jackson needs time before he can be judged on whether he will be on success at Stadium MK based on these first few games, coming in at such a difficult time.

“He was really thrown into the deep end,” said the Irishman. “It’s probably the worst time to come in and prep the team. It’s the best week for fans and for us as players, but he must be thinking he’s got no time to employ what he wants from us.

“Credit to him, he’s trying his best to do it from the little time we have on the training pitch. He looks to be the real deal and we’re all looking forward to seeing what he can do.

“It’s not going to click straight away just because there’s a new manager. He hasn’t had any time to really go through a lot, and he’s done well with the little time we have. But we’re flat-out with three games in a week, we’re doing all we can.

