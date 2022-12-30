More shots and fewer penalties - two areas Jackson has earmarked for improvement

Two areas Mark Jackson has already earmarked for improvement were on display for MK Dons on Thursday night against Peterborough - a lack of chances created and another penalty given away.

Dons mustered just three attempts on goal all night against young keeper Will Blackmore, compared to Posh’s 13 efforts in the 2-0 defeat at Weston Homes Stadium. And one of those attempts was Jonson Clarke-Harris’ penalty - the ninth Dons have conceded this season, saved by Jamie Cumming.

Jackson, now in the position for a week, said he knew of Dons’ shortcomings in both areas prior to his arrival at Stadium MK but has had precious little time during the hectic festive period to do much about them.

On the lack of attempts on goal against Peterborough, Jackson said: “I knew it was an area we had to improve on coming into the job - there were elements we were doing well at and falling down in. That final third play, creating chances and finishing is a key area we have to get better.

“We'll be looking at that in training, how we build the squad and pick teams and how we solve that problem.”

Zak Jules’ foul on Clarke-Harris could have seen Dons fall three goals behind just after the hour mark, but Cumming’s save was a saving grace for Jackson, who had also noted the side’s habit of giving away spot-kicks.

He added: “That was another area - I challenged us to be more aggressive outside the box, but we need to stop giving away penalties.

