Johnson at the double as Dons beat Port Vale to earn first win

A Bradley Johnson brace ensured MK Dons picked up a vital first win of the season on Tuesday night, beating Port Vale 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Chasing their first points and indeed goals of the League One campaign, Johnson fired in an expert finish on 34 minutes before seemingly making it a comfortable finish with six minutes to go.

But Vale rallied in stoppage time and when Ellis Harrison pulled one back with three minutes of six added on to go, it piled the pressure and nerves onto the home side who just about held on to claim their first points of the campaign.

Seeking their first points of the season still after three consecutive defeats, Liam Manning made two changes to the side which suffered their biggest loss of the campaign at Ipswich Town on Saturday. Out went Conor Grant and Daniel Oyegoke, in came Henry Lawrence and Dan Kemp.

Neither side really looked to be in control of things in the opening half-an-hour at Stadium MK. Playing at a frantic pace, possession switched back and forth equally as frantically, and though it made for a relatively entertaining watch, chances were half at best.

Speaking before the game, Louie Barry said he wanted revenge on Port Vale after he suffered knock-out from the play-offs at their hands while on loan at Swindon last season, and he looked to be the best outlet for the hosts, who gave him plenty of room to work with on the left flank, but he couldn't find a way to unlock the stubborn defence.

With the game beginning to coast towards half-time, there were a few discontent groans from the home fans but a goal from almost nothing gave Dons the advantage 11 minutes before the break. Matt Smith floated in from the right and popped the ball off to Bradley Johnson, who expertly picked out the bottom corner, leaving Jack Stevens with no chance to give the hosts their first league lead of the season.

Matt Dennis would feel he should have done better just before the break when he got on the end of a ball probably aimed towards Smith, but caught the Vale defence on the hop but could only fire straight at Stevens.

As they did at Ipswich, Dons switched formation to their back three for the second half with the introduction of Daniel Oyegoke at the expense of the lively Barry and it gave Dons a little more control.

Vale though had an effort cleared off the line 10 minutes into the half, which needed to be hoisted away by Lawrence, who had taken up residence on the left-flank as Dons had a wobble. It wouldn't be their only one of the half though, despite controlling it for the most part.

Dennis and his marker Nathan Smith enjoyed a physical tussle throughout the half as Dons went onto the front foot, but chances remained hard to come by for the striker, though he did come close to an excellent goal but saw his 25-yard strike tipped around the post by Stevens.

The keeper had no chance though with Johnson's second of the night, when he lashed home a free-kick from the edge of the box, low and hard into the opposite corner from his first to double Dons' advantage with five minutes to go.

But then came Dons' second wobble of the night, in time added on. Vale poured forwards seeking out a lifeline, and they got one when Ellis Harrison headed past Jamie Cumming three minutes into the six added on.

Sending keeper Stevens forward for a flurry of late corners, hearts were in mouths for the home supporters as Dons desperately clung on to claim their first win.

Referee: Tom Nield

Attendance: 7,011

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O'Hora, Tucker, Lawrence, Robson, Johnson, M Smith (Grant 72), Kemp (Devoy 87), Barry (Oyegoke 46), Dennis

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Grant, Burns, Ilunga, Jules

Port Vale: Stevens, Hall, N Smith, Garrity, Conlon, Ojo (Walker 81), Forrester (Charsley 81), Hussey (Small67), Holden (Proctor 63), Harrison, Robinson (Jones 82)

Subs not used: Stone, Pett