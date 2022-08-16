MK Dons 2-1 Port Vale - Dons victorious after late nerves
MK Dons are still seeking their first points of the season and are hoping to get them on the board tonight when they take on Port Vale at Stadium MK
MK Dons take on Port Vale in League One at Stadium MK this evening, with Liam Manning’s side still seeking their first points of the season
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 2-1 Port Vale - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:40
Full time: MK Dons 2-1 Port Vale
More nervous than it needed to be at the end there with Harrison’s goal in stoppage time, but Johnson’s brace puts the first points on the board for Liam Manning’s side.
90+3mins: GOAL - Vale get one back
Harrison pulls one back for the visitors to make this a really nervy finale
90+3mins: GOAL - Vale get one back
Harrison pulls one back for the visitors to make this a really nervy finale
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
85 mins: GOAL! Johnson smashes in a second
Dan Kemp wins a free kick on the edge of the box for Dons, and Bradley Johnson confidently thrashes is home to surely secure the points for MK Dons now!
The fans have been singing Dawson Devoy’s name and he’s come on at the end here for Kemp.
80 mins: Close from Dennis
A cracking effort from Matt Dennis from 25 yards, curling goalwards but Stevens is at full stretch to keep it out
72 mins: Smith makes way
He’s not had a great night tonight, Matt Smith, but you can’t fault his workrate, but he makes way for Conor Grant for the final 18 minutes.
66 mins: Dennis getting treatment
Matt Dennis has run into Nathan Smith, gone down holding his head but the referee allows play to go on. Nothing malicious in it. Port Vale break down the field and Hussey fires just wide. Dennis down getting treatment.
In the picture: Bradley Johnson finds the net
MK Dons took a first half lead through Bradley Johnson’s 34th minute strike from outside the box to lead Port Vale
55 mins: Cleared off the line
Just as Dons looked as though they were on the front foot, they have a wobble, have to clear one off their own line, courtesy of Henry Lawrence, and they just can’t get hold of the ball all of a sudden