MK Dons 2-1 Port Vale - Dons victorious after late nerves

MK Dons are still seeking their first points of the season and are hoping to get them on the board tonight when they take on Port Vale at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:40 pm
<p>MK Dons take on Port Vale in League One at Stadium MK this evening, with Liam Manning’s side still seeking their first points of the season </p>

MK Dons take on Port Vale in League One at Stadium MK this evening, with Liam Manning’s side still seeking their first points of the season

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 2-1 Port Vale - LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:40

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:40

Full time: MK Dons 2-1 Port Vale

More nervous than it needed to be at the end there with Harrison’s goal in stoppage time, but Johnson’s brace puts the first points on the board for Liam Manning’s side.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:38

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:37

90+3mins: GOAL - Vale get one back

Harrison pulls one back for the visitors to make this a really nervy finale

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:33

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:31

85 mins: GOAL! Johnson smashes in a second

Dan Kemp wins a free kick on the edge of the box for Dons, and Bradley Johnson confidently thrashes is home to surely secure the points for MK Dons now!

The fans have been singing Dawson Devoy’s name and he’s come on at the end here for Kemp.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:23

80 mins: Close from Dennis

A cracking effort from Matt Dennis from 25 yards, curling goalwards but Stevens is at full stretch to keep it out

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:14

72 mins: Smith makes way

He’s not had a great night tonight, Matt Smith, but you can’t fault his workrate, but he makes way for Conor Grant for the final 18 minutes.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:08

66 mins: Dennis getting treatment

Matt Dennis has run into Nathan Smith, gone down holding his head but the referee allows play to go on. Nothing malicious in it. Port Vale break down the field and Hussey fires just wide. Dennis down getting treatment.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:12

In the picture: Bradley Johnson finds the net

MK Dons took a first half lead through Bradley Johnson’s 34th minute strike from outside the box to lead Port Vale

Bradley Johnson finds the back of the net for MK Dons against Port Vale
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:00

55 mins: Cleared off the line

Just as Dons looked as though they were on the front foot, they have a wobble, have to clear one off their own line, courtesy of Henry Lawrence, and they just can’t get hold of the ball all of a sudden

Stadium MKPort Vale