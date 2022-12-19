Johnson to lead Dons against Leicester City while Lewington has surgery

Midfielder Bradley Johnson will take over in the dugout for MK Dons’ Carabao Cup game with Leicester City tomorrow night.

With caretaker boss Dean Lewington going under the knife for his hamstring injury, it leaves managerless Dons without a leader on the sidelines, but Johnson will step up to take the side at Stadium MK.

Goalkeeper David will remain in the dugout alongside Johnson, acting as assistant manager as he has done in the last two games.

Johnson scored Dons’ opener in the 2-0 win over Portsmouth on Saturday - led by Lewington and Martin - at Fratton Park but will now miss out on the Carabao Cup round of 16 clash.

Dons are still on the hunt for a replacement for Liam Manning who they sacked eight days ago with the club mired in the League One relegation zone.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting told mkdons.com: “We were all so proud to see Dean Lewington lead us to victory on Saturday at Portsmouth and we are grateful to him for the work he did last week in preparation for that game.

“Ultimately his health comes first, along with his availability to us as a player, and therefore he will undergo surgery on his hamstring injury on Tuesday and be unavailable to take the game against Leicester City.

“While we continue to work behind-the-scenes to recruit the right Head Coach to take us forward, we are thankful to Bradley Johnson, and David Martin again, for stepping up and supporting us for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie.