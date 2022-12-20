Johnson will stay in Dons’ dugout if no replacement is found before Boxing Day

Caretaker boss Bradley Johnson said he would happily step in again to lead MK Dons if a head coach is not appointed before Boxing Day’s game with Forest Green Rovers.

The 35-year-old guided Dons through their Carabao Cup exit to Leicester City on Tuesday night, his taste of football management.

But with no concrete rumours linking anyone with the post vacated by Liam Manning ten days ago, and Christmas fast approaching, Johnson may yet be in the dugout again on Monday.

“We haven't heard anything, we're just taking it day-by-day and hoping it gets sorted soon,” he said when asked if there was any news of a potential head coach. “Hopefully something gets sorted sooner rather than later, but I enjoyed it tonight.

“I'd like to be playing, but I want to do the best for the club, and if I'm asked to do it again I will.”

Hearing from the skipper

Johnson stepped into the breach in the absence of Dean Lewington - the club captain undergoing hamstring surgery on Tuesday, ruling him out of action for the foreseeable future both on and off the field.

While Lewington was unable to be at the game though, Johnson said they spoke to him on the phone before kick-off after the successful operation.

Johnson said: “We spoke to him before the game, he was out of the operation pretty early. It's just recovery time for him now, so I don't know when we'll see him next. He's on crutches and a brace for a while now.

“He'll be in as soon as he can, but he was on the phone to us before the game because that's the sort of guy he is.