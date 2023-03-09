Jules handed three-match ban for violent conduct

Zak Jules has been handed a three-match ban for violent conduct, adding to MK Dons’ defensive woes.

The defender was found guilty by the FA after appearing to throw an elbow during the 1-0 defeat to Port Vale on Saturday. The incident was not noticed by the officials, despite the referee and his assistant discussing it, but Jules escaped punishment.

But video evidence has ensured the defender will now miss the next three matches, beginning on Saturday and the home game with Cambridge United.

An FA statement said: “Zak Jules will be suspended for the next three MK Dons matches following an incident in the 19th minute of their EFL League One game against Port Vale on Saturday March 4.

“The defender’s behaviour was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on camera, and he subsequently accepted the automatic penalty for violent conduct.”

Dons are already desperately short of numbers at the back, with Anthony Stewart and Warren O’Hora out, while Dean Lewington is nearing a return to action after hamstring surgery in December.