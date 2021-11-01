Jules’ text message drew Watson to MK Dons in the summer
Watson made the right choice in responding to the message from the MK Dons defender
Tennai Watson has been a regular part of the first team since signing on a free transfer in the summer
A text message from Zak Jules enticed Tennai Watson to train with MK Dons in the summer - a trial period which resulted in a permanent move to the club.
After leaving Reading at the end of last season, Watson was without a club but it was his old friend and fellow Royals academy product Jules who offered up his name to Russell Martin as a solution to Dons’ shortcomings at right wing-back.
Initially training with the squad to maintain fitness, Watson admitted he believed he was capable of impressing enough to get offered a contract.
He said: “I tried to keep an open mind to anything happening, seeing how it goes and keep up my fitness. But the person I am, I wanted to come here and do well and get a contract. That was on my mind, that was my focus, I trained hard and played hard in the games. I was blessed to be able to sign.
“My agent was trying to get clubs sorted where I could go on trial. I came through Reading’s academy with Zak Jules, and we’d kept in contact for years. He text me one day asking if I wanted to come down to MK because the manager had spoken to him about positions which needed filling and he’d seen my clips. My agent got in touch, and I was buzzing to come here and train and show what what I can do.”
Watson has made 10 starts for Dons this season, but has slipped down the pecking order at right wing-back behind Luton Town loanee Peter Kioso, who arrived at the club on transfer deadline day.
With strong competition for places, Kioso praised Watson a few weeks ago as the pair spur each other on to improve and keep hold of the spot in the starting line-up, and Watson returned in kind.
“Just to play like this is a great feeling, especially with the fans back,” he continued. “I’ve been loving it here. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to play every game, but I understand how football works. This is a talented group, Peter has come in and done well. It’s something which pushes me.
“Everyone here has their eyes set on the bigger picture, we’re all singing from the same hymn sheet. I want to keep pushing, keep doing what I’m doing.”