Jules’ text message drew Watson to MK Dons in the summer

Tennai Watson has been a regular part of the first team since signing on a free transfer in the summer

A text message from Zak Jules enticed Tennai Watson to train with MK Dons in the summer - a trial period which resulted in a permanent move to the club.

After leaving Reading at the end of last season, Watson was without a club but it was his old friend and fellow Royals academy product Jules who offered up his name to Russell Martin as a solution to Dons’ shortcomings at right wing-back.

Initially training with the squad to maintain fitness, Watson admitted he believed he was capable of impressing enough to get offered a contract.

He said: “I tried to keep an open mind to anything happening, seeing how it goes and keep up my fitness. But the person I am, I wanted to come here and do well and get a contract. That was on my mind, that was my focus, I trained hard and played hard in the games. I was blessed to be able to sign.

“My agent was trying to get clubs sorted where I could go on trial. I came through Reading’s academy with Zak Jules, and we’d kept in contact for years. He text me one day asking if I wanted to come down to MK because the manager had spoken to him about positions which needed filling and he’d seen my clips. My agent got in touch, and I was buzzing to come here and train and show what what I can do.”

Watson has made 10 starts for Dons this season, but has slipped down the pecking order at right wing-back behind Luton Town loanee Peter Kioso, who arrived at the club on transfer deadline day.

With strong competition for places, Kioso praised Watson a few weeks ago as the pair spur each other on to improve and keep hold of the spot in the starting line-up, and Watson returned in kind.

“Just to play like this is a great feeling, especially with the fans back,” he continued. “I’ve been loving it here. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to play every game, but I understand how football works. This is a talented group, Peter has come in and done well. It’s something which pushes me.