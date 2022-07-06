Kasumu’s message to MK Dons after leaving for Huddersfield Town

David Kasumu thanked MK Dons for making him the player he is today after leaving the club for Huddersfield Town.

Dons are due a compensation fee for the midfielder.

Kasumu posted a goodbye message on social media thanking Dons for the nine years he spent at the club.

He wrote: “My time at Milton Keynes Dons has officially come to an end. I can’t thank the club enough for what they’ve done for me.

“The fans, my team-mates and all the members of staff have played a huge part in the player I’ve become today and I’ll forever be grateful for that.

