Kasumu’s message to MK Dons after leaving for Huddersfield Town

David Kasumu thanked MK Dons for making him the player he is today after leaving the club for Huddersfield Town.
The 22-year-old completed his move to the Championship side this afternoon (Wednesday) after his contract at Stadium MK expired at the end of June.
Dons are due a compensation fee for the midfielder.
Kasumu posted a goodbye message on social media thanking Dons for the nine years he spent at the club.
He wrote: “My time at Milton Keynes Dons has officially come to an end. I can’t thank the club enough for what they’ve done for me.
“The fans, my team-mates and all the members of staff have played a huge part in the player I’ve become today and I’ll forever be grateful for that.
“I wish the club all the best for the future and hope the has all the success it deserves.”