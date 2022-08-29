Kayode deal set to be Dons’ last move in the summer transfer window

The capture of Joshua Kayode on loan from Rotherham looks set to be the final act of business for MK Dons during the transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker joins from Rotherham United for the season, becoming the club’s 14th signing of the summer. But with the window set to close at 11pm on Thursday, the Citizen understands there will be no further ins before the deadline.

Kayode comes in alongside the likes of Mo Eisa, Will Grigg and Matt Dennis up front, and is the first signing in a month after the loan deal to capture Daniel Oyegoke at the end of July.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said with the season already underway, additions would need to be complimentary to the Dons squad which has started to pick up form of late, and Kayode ticks those boxes.

Sweeting said: “At this stage of the transfer window, we were only interested in adding someone who could bring qualities and strengths that we feel would compliment the group and make us stronger.

“I am therefore delighted that we have been able to bring in Josh who is an excellent fit as a person first and foremost and will add athleticism, aggression and size to our attacking options.

“Where we want to go to as a club aligns well with Josh's ambitions and I look forward to working with him for this season.”

Head coach Liam Manning added: “"Josh is an exciting addition and his qualities, both physically and technically, will certainly add to the group.