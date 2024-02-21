Keeper defends skipper after seeing red during Dons' draw with Wrexham

Dean Lewington gave referee Sam Purkiss a piece of his mind, and got sent off for it

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly leapt to captain Dean Lewington's defence after he was sent off for something he said to referee Sam Purkiss during the 1-1 draw with Wrexham on Tuesday.

Tied at 1-1 at Stadium MK, a controversial decision not to award a goal at one end led to a counter-attack from Wrexham, which Lewis Bate did brilliantly to clear from inside the six-yard box. But it was Lewington's protests that drew a decision from the man in the middle, sending off the 39-year-old as Wrexham prepared to take the resultant corner.

Speaking about the incident and the red card, Kelly defended Lewington for showing his emotions after a pivotal moment went against them in the game.

"It's a highly charged, intense atmosphere," said the keeper. "We're the ones who have to run, we're the ones who have to work day in, day out, be 100 per cent every day of the week. If we don't do our job, we probably get taken out of the team or don't have a job.

"When decisions which look quite blatant don't go your way, it's very difficult to just take it, and then to potentially run for another 40 minutes with a goal you haven't got."

He continued: "We managed the game well after that, but it's difficult to shy away from the fact we should have had another goal."