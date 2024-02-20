Wrexham keeper Arthur Okonkwo looks nervously at the officials after he appeared to spill the ball over the line against MK Dons

Mike Williamson alluded to an unconscious bias towards Wrexham after MK Dons were robbed of a goal against the Hollywood-owned side on Tuesday night.

With the game poised at 1-1 after Dan Kemp cancelled our James McLean's opener in the first-half, controversy struck when keeper Wrexham Arthur Okonkowo spilled Joe Tomlinson's shot over the line on the hour-mark, only for the goal not to be given.

As Wrexham countered and won a corner, Dean Lewington's protests were deemed over the line by referee Sam Purkiss, sending the Dons skipper off.

While he evened it out, eventually sending off Will Boyle after a string of fouls having already been shown a yellow card in the first-half, it was the referee's performance which came under the greatest scrutiny afterwards.

After seeing fellow promotion rivals have goals disallowed against Wrexham, the MK Dons head coach suggested their fanfare could be playing on officials' minds.

He said: "I've got a lot of respect for the manager, the club, their fantastic team, but it's really frustrating. There have been legitimate goals for Mansfield and Notts County (ruled out), so I don't know if it's the momentum the club bring, if it's unconsciously playing on their minds. But I'm taken aback. I'm really gutted for the boys because they did exactly what we asked them to do. They deserved it.

"I've never seen anything like it. Everybody in the stadium knew it was a clear goal. The reaction of their players was to just turn around, they all thought it was a goal. Everyone did apart from the officials."

He added: "I'm going to speak to him. If I don't speak to the referee now, nothing will come of it. I want to hear him out and to see what will happen moving forwards.