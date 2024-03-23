Keeper Harness makes loan move to Gateshead for rest of season

Nathan Harness

Goalkeeper Nathan Harness has joined National League side Gateshead on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has missed the majority of the season through injury. And with the form of Michael Kelly - signed as a result of Harness' injury - and Aston Villa loanee Filip Marschall's return to fitness, Harness has fallen to third choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Charlton man was last seen in the 4-0 defeat to Bradford City last month, but joined Mike Williamson's former club Gateshead for the remainder of the campaign.

He said: "I came here on Monday and trained on Tuesday. They seem a class bunch of lads, and I hope we can have a good end of the season.

"This has been brewing for a little while now, but it hasn't happened as quick as I'd have liked it to.

"It is pretty perfect, the match between the two clubs. At MK, we're a ball-playing side with Mike and Busty, who are two great guys. It has allowed me to come here and fit in straight away. It's pretty much an identical style of play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm really comfortable with the ball at my feet. I can kick it long, but I'd much rather play short and through the lines.